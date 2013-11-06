WASHINGTON Nov 6 President Barack Obama and
Vice President Joe Biden met more than a dozen Senate Democrats
on Wednesday to discuss the troubled rollout of his signature
healthcare law and heard their input to existing challenges to
the effort, a White House official said.
"During the meeting, the president discussed ongoing efforts
to fix HealthCare.gov and improve the experience of Americans
looking to enroll in coverage," the official said.
The senators gave Obama "their input on existing challenges
with implementation of the Affordable Care Act," the official
said.
Most of the 16 senators who met Obama and Biden at the White
House are up for re-election in 2014 and most of them face
competitive races.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)