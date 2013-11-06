(Adds comments from senators, White House official)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Nov 6 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday met with frustrated Senate Democrats, some of whom
fear the disastrous rollout of his signature healthcare law
could complicate their already difficult re-election fights in
2014.
The Obama administration has weathered intense criticism
since hundreds of thousands of people have seen their health
insurance policies canceled because they do not meet new benefit
requirements, despite Obama's pledge that Americans could keep
their current plans under Obamacare.
The fallout has been exacerbated by the fact that these
people cannot shop easily for insurance alternatives on the
malfunctioning website, HealthCare.gov.
Obama, joined by Vice President Joe Biden, sat down with 16
Senate Democrats, 15 of them who are up for re-election next
year, many of them facing competitive races.
One of the senators, Mark Begich of Alaska, issued a
statement after what he said was a two-hour session. He said he
expressed his frustration at the difficulties involving the
website that has not worked properly since going live on Oct. 1.
"It's absolutely unacceptable in this day and age that the
administration can't deliver on the promises it made to all
Americans because of technical problems with a website," Begich
said.
Senate Mark Pryor of Arkansas said after the meeting: "The
American people are frustrated with the White House's botched
rollout of the Affordable Care Act, and I am too."
"In today's meeting, I told the president and vice president
three things: 1) fix the website immediately 2) address the
problems with the law and 3) hold the individuals in charge
accountable for these mistakes. I won't let up until these
problems are fixed," he said.
In a sign of its political potency, the rocky launch of
Obamacare appeared to help Republican Ken Cuccinelli cut into
the lead enjoyed by Democratic Party insider Terry McAuliffe,
who won Tuesday's election for Virginia governor.
The White House said Obama discussed efforts to ramp up
communication and education outreach to consumers who have
received or might receive letters about how their individual
health plans might be affected.
"During the meeting, the president discussed ongoing efforts
to fix HealthCare.gov and improve the experience of Americans
looking to enroll in coverage," a White House official said.
The senators gave Obama "their input on existing challenges
with implementation of the Affordable Care Act," the official
said.
As many as 7 million Americans were expected to sign up for
coverage in the first year through the online exchanges
established under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The law,
upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, mandates everyone
have healthcare insurance coverage or pay a tax.
A significant shortfall in enrollees, particularly among
young and healthy people who cost less to insure, would
undermine the ability of the exchanges to work financially.
The meeting was held just before Obama left for Dallas,
where he was to visit volunteers who are helping people sign up
for health insurance. This is part of a push by senior officials
to highlight the program in cities with the highest number of
uninsured residents.
SHAKEUP AT TECHNOLOGY OFFICE
The government technology office that supervised
HealthCare.gov has undergone a shakeup following the website's
troubled rollout. Tony Trenkle, head of technology at the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is leaving the
agency for the private sector, CMS spokeswoman Julie Bataille
said on Wednesday. She said he "oversees all of our IT
functions" but declined to describe his role in the website or
say whether he had been asked to leave.
Obama, who routinely is engaged in political battles with
congressional Republicans, is hearing complaints from his
Democratic allies over the healthcare rollout. Some Democrats
have joined Republicans in calling for an extension of the
enrollment period for uninsured people to sign up for subsidized
coverage. The administration has so far resisted.
On Capitol Hill, Senator Max Baucus, chairman of the U.S.
Senate Finance Committee, said he has been disappointed to hear
administration officials say they did not see problems with
HealthCare.gov coming.
"When we asked for updates on the marketplaces, the
responses we got were totally unsatisfactory. We heard multiple
times that everything was on track. We now know that was not the
case," he told U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius at an oversight hearing on Wednesday.
Obama has promised that the website will be fixed, with
aides saying it should be operating smoothly for most people by
the end of November. Many Washington political figures have
urged him to express regret for saying people can keep their
plans if they like them, and propose some fixes to the
healthcare plan to take account of the plan cancellations.
The White House official said Obama emphasized that he
shared the senators' commitment to ensuring that Americans who
want to enroll in health insurance through Obamacare are able to
do so in time for insurance coverage to start as early as Jan.
1.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Karey Van
Hall, Bill Trott and Mohammad Zargham)