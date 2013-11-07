WASHINGTON Nov 7 President Barack Obama said on Thursday he is sorry some Americans are losing their current health insurance plans as a result of his signature healthcare law.

Obama's expression of regret, in an interview with NBC News, was aimed at placating thousands of Americans whose insurance plans are being canceled in spite of his oft-repeated pledge that if people liked their health plans, they would be able to keep them under Obamacare.

"I am sorry that they are finding themselves in a situation based on assurance they got from me," Obama said.

"We've got to work hard to make sure that they know we hear them and we are going to do everything we can to deal with folks who find themselves in a tough position as a consequence of this," he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)