WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama will
try to sell the American people on the relaunch of his troubled
healthcare program on Tuesday in a bid to restore confidence in
his signature domestic policy initiative and, more broadly, in
his presidency.
Obama will speak on healthcare program, formally called the
Affordable Care Act at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) Tuesday, the White
House said.
The rollout of the program through a government website,
Heathcare.gov, has been plagued by technical problems since it
was launched two months ago.
