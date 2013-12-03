WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama will try to sell the American people on the relaunch of his troubled healthcare program on Tuesday in a bid to restore confidence in his signature domestic policy initiative and, more broadly, in his presidency.

Obama will speak on healthcare program, formally called the Affordable Care Act at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) Tuesday, the White House said.

The rollout of the program through a government website, Heathcare.gov, has been plagued by technical problems since it was launched two months ago. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Christopher Wilson)