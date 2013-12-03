(Adds youth summit details, Republican comment)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama will
try to sell the American people on the relaunch of his troubled
healthcare program on Tuesday in a bid to restore confidence in
his signature domestic policy initiative and, more broadly, in
his presidency.
Obama will speak on the healthcare program, formally called
the Affordable Care Act, at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) Tuesday, the
White House said.
The rollout of the program through a government website,
HeathCare.gov, has been plagued by technical problems since it
was launched two months ago. But the White House said on
Saturday after an intensive overhaul of the website that it was
now working at an acceptable level.
"In his remarks, the President will discuss the ongoing work
to strengthen the website and reach Americans seeking these new
healthcare options," a White House official said. "He will also
focus attention back on the core principles of reform that have
been lost in the attention on the website, and invoke the
successes that are already flowing from the law."
Healthcare reform has been a cornerstone of the president's
agenda since being elected in 2008 and has been a prize sought
by Democratic presidents for decades. Yet the embarrassment of
the website, which is crucial to enrolling the uninsured in
health insurance plans, has undermined confidence not only in
the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, but in Obama
himself.
The overseer of the repair of HealthCare.gov, Jeffrey
Zients, said on Saturday the website could now handle up to
50,000 people at a time and an estimated 800,000 visitors a day.
The administration hopes that it can enroll 7 million people in
insurance plans before a March 31 deadline.
The day after the president's speech, the White House will
hold a "youth summit" where administration officials and
representatives of youth organizations will promote the value of
enrolling in the health insurance plan. Signing up healthy young
people is important to reducing healthcare costs overall.
Republicans, who have opposed the health plan from the
outset, saying it is a government overreach that will raise, not
lower, health costs, said the president's speech is yet another
attempt to awaken interest in a skeptical public.
"The president wants to talk exclusively about Obamacare for
the next three weeks," said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner. "Twist my arm."
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Christopher Wilson
and Ken Wills)