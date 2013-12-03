WASHINGTON Dec 3 President Barack Obama's chief of staff said on Tuesday that more than 1 million new visitors had checked out the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, the first day after a major overhaul of the troubled site used to shop for health insurance required under new reforms.

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough said the website's new queuing system, used in times of high traffic, worked "pretty well," with 13,000 visitors opting to receive an email to return later on Monday when there was less traffic, and half of that group accepting that invitation.

"No matter what, we're going to see this thing through," said McDonough, who spoke to a forum organized by Georgetown University and law firm Arent Fox. (Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)