By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Dec 3 President Barack Obama's chief
of staff said on Tuesday that more than 1 million new visitors
had checked out the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, the first
day after a major overhaul of the troubled site used to shop for
health insurance required under new reforms.
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough said the
website's new queuing system, used in times of high traffic,
worked "pretty well," with 13,000 visitors choosing to receive
an email to return later on Monday when there was less traffic,
and half of that group accepting that invitation.
"No matter what, we're going to see this thing through,"
said McDonough, who spoke to a forum organized by Georgetown
University and law firm Arent Fox.
When it launched on Oct. 1, the website was supposed to make
it easy to buy health insurance in 36 states. Other states run
their own marketplaces.
Consumers needing health insurance by Jan. 1 have until Dec
23 to sign up, while all uninsured Americans are required to
have plans by March 31.
But the federal website was a flop, frustrating users with
errors and slow speeds.
"That's on us. That's on me," McDonough said, echoing
apologies that Obama has made for the disaster that has damaged
the president's credibility and popularity.
After weeks of around-the-clock fixes, and as the Dec. 23
looms, the government said on the weekend that the website
should work well for most Americans.
The White House has signaled that it plans to outline more
aggressively the benefits of the healthcare reforms. Obama will
kick off the campaign on Tuesday in a speech at 2:30 p.m. (1930
GMT).
Some of those benefits include ensuring that 129 million
Americans with pre-existing medical conditions, including 17
million children, cannot be denied health insurance or charged
more for it, McDonough said.
McDonough said work will continue to fix the site and that
the strong traffic shows there is demand for affordable health
insurance.
"I will say that I've worked on many complicated issues -
Middle East peace, Iran, and budget deals. And I can tell
everybody in this room that reforming the healthcare system is
the single most complicated issue I've faced," McDonough said.
