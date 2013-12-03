WASHINGTON Dec 3 President Barack Obama urged
Americans not to be discouraged by the rocky rollout of
HealthCare.gov on Tuesday and vowed to fix whatever glitches
remain as he sought to restore confidence in his leadership.
Obama used a speech at the White House to address criticisms
of the law and accuse his Republican opponents of attempting to
gain politically from the problems surrounding his central
domestic policy achievement.
Obama, whose job approval ratings have sunk as problems
mounted around the healthcare system's website, said repairs to
the website have now made it work well for the vast majority of
users and that "we're are going to keep on working to fix
whatever problems come up."
"Do not let the initial problems with the website discourage
you because it's working better now," Obama told an audience of
supporters of the law. "And it's going to keep on working better
over time."
Obama is struggling to contain the political damage from the
troubled rollout of the new health law. He needs to win back
support for the law's attributes that has been lost in the weeks
since the website went live on Oct. 1.
In his speech, he said Republican lawmakers are "rooting for
this law to fail" and have offered no alternative to the law
other than repealing it, which he rejected as a possibility.
His message to them, he said, is "we're not going back."
"If you've got good ideas, bring them to me, let's go," he
said. "But we're not repealing it as long as I'm president."
(Reporting By Steve Holland, Roberta Rampton and Mark
Felsenthal; Editing by Bill Trott)