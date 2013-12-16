WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
will meet executives from leading technology companies like
Google and Apple on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve the
functioning of HealthCare.gov, the White House said.
A White House official said the meeting would cover capacity
issues with HealthCare.gov, which has had a rocky rollout since
its Oct. 1 introduction, and how government can better improve
the site.
The meeting will include executives such as Apple's
CEO Tim Cook, Twitter's Dick Costolo, Google's
Eric Schmidt and Faceook's Sheryl Sandberg, among others.
The meeting will also include discussion of the national
security and economic impact of the unauthorized intelligence
disclosures made by former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden.