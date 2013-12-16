WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
will meet executives from leading technology companies like
Google and Apple on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve the
functioning of the health care website, HealthCare.gov, the
White House said.
A White House official said the meeting would cover capacity
issues with HealthCare.gov which has not worked well since its
since its Oct. 1 rollout.
Many people who have had their private insurance plans
canceled face a Dec. 23 deadline to get signed up in order to
have insurance on Jan. 1.
It was unclear what Obama might learn from the technology
company CEOs that have had little to do with healthcare, but
appearing with some of the biggest tech executives in the
country could help convince Americans that Obama can fix the
healthcare website's problems.
Obama's job approval rating has tumbled to around 40 percent
in the face of a host of problems with the rollout of the
Affordable Care Act.
The meeting will include executives such as Apple's
CEO Tim Cook, Twitter's Dick Costolo, Google's
Eric Schmidt and Faceook's Sheryl Sandberg, among others.
Others include Netflix's Reed Hastings, Comcast's Brian
Roberts, AT&T's Randall Stephenson and LinkedIn's Erika
Rottenberg.
The meeting will also include discussion of issues to do
with the impact on technology companies of surveillance by the
National Security Agency in the wake of the unauthorized
intelligence disclosures made by former U.S. spy contractor
Edward Snowden.