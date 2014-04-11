WASHINGTON, April 11 President Barack Obama said
on Friday he will promote his budget director, Sylvia Mathews
Burwell, to be health secretary, presiding over the next
difficult phase of implementing his healthcare law during the
lead-up to the midterm elections.
Burwell, who must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, will
replace Kathleen Sebelius, who was blamed for the disastrous
rollout of Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act,
which Republicans plan to exploit as they seek to take control
of the Senate in November midterms.
