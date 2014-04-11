(Adds comments from Burwell, Obama)
By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, April 11 President Barack Obama said
on Friday he will promote budget director Sylvia Mathews Burwell
to be his next health secretary, who will preside over the next
difficult phase of his healthcare law in the months before
November congressional elections.
Burwell, whose nomination must be approved by the U.S.
Senate, will replace Kathleen Sebelius, who became the public
face of the disastrous rollout of Obamacare, formally known as
the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans plan to exploit as
they seek to take control of the Senate.
The Oct. 1 launch of health insurance marketplaces was
plagued by a website, HealthCare.gov, which did not work well
for weeks.
Obama made it clear he did not blame Sebelius for the
problems. In remarks interrupted multiple times by sustained
cheering from White House and administration officials, he
praised Sebelius, saying she will go down in history for her
work implementing the program, meant to reduce the number of
Americans without health insurance and cut into massive U.S.
healthcare costs.
"She's got bumps, I've got bumps, bruises," Obama said.
"Yes, we lost the first quarter of the open enrollment
period with the problems with HealthCare.gov. And there were
problems," he said.
"But under Kathleen's leadership, her team at HHS turned the
corner, got it fixed, got the job done, and the final score
speaks for itself," he said, noting that 7.5 million people have
signed up for health insurance under the program, exceeding
expectations.
Burwell, 48, has served in several senior administrative
roles, most recently as the head of the Office of Management and
Budget.
While in the private sector, she was a member of the board
of directors at MetLife.
"She gained firsthand experience into how insurance markets
worked and how they could work better for businesses and
families alike," Obama said.
Her appointment gives Democrats nervous about holding on to
the Senate in midterm elections a chance to show the
administration has turned the page on Obamacare problems.
Obama praised Burwell for her management skills and her help
guiding the administration through a 16-day government shutdown
last fall.
"Sylvia was a rock, a steady hand on the wheel who helped
navigate the country through a very challenging time," he said.
He urged the Senate to quickly confirm her, noting her
nomination as OMB director went unopposed. "I'm assuming not
that much has changed since that time," he said.
Sebelius chuckled throughout Obama's speech, and spoke
passionately about her accomplishments in his administration.
"This is the most meaningful work I've ever been a part of,"
she said.
And then Sebelius gave her critics some final fodder by
declaring there was a glitch in her speech.
"Unfortunately, a page is missing," she said.
