WASHINGTON, July 22 The Obama administration is
developing a method for religious organizations opposed to
contraception coverage under the Affordable Care Act to opt out
of providing the coverage in their health plans without filling
out a form.
That is the gist of a brief filed on Tuesday in the U.S.
Court of Appeals by the Justice Department.
Under President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law,
known as Obamacare, employers must provide health insurance
policies that cover preventive services for women, including
contraception and sterilization.
But the Supreme Court ruled early this month that Wheaton
College, a Christian institution in Illinois, can opt out of
providing the coverage on religious grounds by filling out a
form claiming a religious exemption.
However, Wheaton College argues that filling out the form
violates its religious briefs by granting its employees the
right to use birth control.
As a result, the Obama administration intends to augment its
regulations to provide an alternative way for such religious
organizations to provide notification while ensuring that
enrollees in plans of such organizations receive separate
coverage of contraceptive services.
The new rule is expected within a month.
"This is part of ensuring that all women have access to
contraception coverage," said a senior Obama administration
official.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Robert Birsel)