HONOLULU Dec 23 President Barack Obama
completed a "symbolic" signup for a health insurance plan under
the Affordable Care Act over the weekend in advance of Monday's
deadline, the White House said.
Obama chose a "bronze" plan in the Washington, D.C.,
exchange. But like previous U.S. presidents he will continue to
receive health care from the military.
Earlier on Monday the Obama administration said it has
extended for an extra day the deadline for Americans to choose
health insurance plans on the HealthCare.gov website to ensure
coverage starting in January.
