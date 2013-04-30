(Adds dropped words to quote in 2nd paragraph.)
WASHINGTON, April 30 The decision by some U.S.
states, particularly large ones such as Texas, to opt out of the
health insurance marketplace is making it harder for federal
health officials to implement such exchanges, President Barack
Obama said.
"I think it's harder, there's no doubt about it," Obama told
reporters on Tuesday. "It puts more of a burden on us."
The state-based exchanges, created under the 2010 healthcare
law, were designed to offer individuals a centralized place to
buy health insurance policies for 2014. But a number of mostly
Republican-led states have opted out, pushing individuals to the
back-up federally run exchange.
