BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate's unit signs agreement on Czech Republic project
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement with Czech Republic's The South Moravian Region on project with investment worth 2 billion czech crowns ($82.63 million)
WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday vetoed legislation passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress that would have dismantled his signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act.
"Republicans in the Congress have attempted to repeal or undermine the Affordable Care Act over 50 times," Obama said in a letter to lawmakers, notifying them of the veto.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement with Czech Republic's The South Moravian Region on project with investment worth 2 billion czech crowns ($82.63 million)
May 15 Egyptians Abroad For Investment And Development Co: