WASHINGTON Oct 23 Executives from top health insurance companies agreed to form new technical teams to help the Obama administration fix a website used to sign up for 'Obamacare' health insurance, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We are collaborating closely with the insurers to address problems we have witnessed in what are called '834' forms and in direct enrollment," the White House said after top executives from 14 insurance companies met with Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and other top administration officials.