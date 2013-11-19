BRIEF-Banco Santander files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama was briefed on recommendations made by consulting firm McKinsey & Co in March on the rollout of the healthcare law, and on steps that officials in charge of the law were taking to address problems with the website, the White House said on Tuesday.
Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing that the McKinsey recommendations had been taken up by the website development team at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, but that no one had anticipated the size and scope of the problems that befell HealthCare.gov. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal, Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)