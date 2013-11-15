WASHINGTON Nov 15 President Barack Obama said on Friday that he and his top advisors were "brainstorming" with chief executives from top healthcare insurance companies about how to enroll Americans in health insurance before looming deadlines under his Obamacare healthcare law.

"What we're going to be doing is brainstorming on how do we make sure that everybody understands what their options are," Obama told reporters in a brief photo opportunity in the Roosevelt Room as the meeting with the insurers began.

"We're going to be soliciting ideas from them," he said." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; editing by Jackie Frank)