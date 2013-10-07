Oct 7 The Obama administration said on Monday it
was fixing software and capacity problems at the main website
designed to enroll millions of Americans into new health plans.
The HealthCare.gov website has been beset by glitches since
Oct. 1, the first day people were allowed to enroll in the new
coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as
Obamacare.
The website, which serves insurance exchanges in 36 states,
received 8.6 million unique visitors last week, according to the
federal government.
"Our top issue when it comes to the glitches has been the
extraordinary number of people coming to check out plans and
find out more about Obamacare. The number has obviously exceeded
expectations," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a news
briefing.
"To make further improvements, we are doing several things
at once, including adding server capacity and making software
changes to make the system more efficient to handle higher
volume."
IT experts told Reuters last week they believed flaws in the
system's architecture, not traffic alone, contributed to the
problems of the first week.
One expert told Reuters the site's design triggered too many
requests to the server simultaneously, which created a situation
similar to when hackers attack a site, known as a distributed
denial of service attack.
Carney said a particular component of the system within the
account registration function was not able to handle the high
volume, causing problems for consumers at the registration
process.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, "has put up
a gate at the front end of the system that places visitors into
a waiting room and lets them in at a particular pace, so that
the surge in volume does not cause the problems that it caused
in the past," Carney said.
"Thus far, we've reduced waiting room times by a third and
are increasingly moving more users through the system, but we're
not satisfied with the performance."
In response to the early glitches, supporters of the law
have pointed to the fact that enrollment in the online
healthcare exchanges is set to run through the end of March,
allowing for several months to work out the kinks.
Including separate websites run by individual states alone,
the exchanges are expected to enroll 7 million Americans next
year, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington. Editing
by Andre Grenon)