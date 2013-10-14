By David Morgan and Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 14 The Obama administration has made headway
against an online bottleneck that jammed enrollment for the
president's healthcare reform, but new technical problems
greeted users on Monday, showing how difficult it will be to get
consumers registered in time for insurance coverage to start
Jan. 1.
Three weeks after the launch of new health insurance plans
under Obamacare, users were able to create accounts for
themselves and begin the process of enrolling through the
Healthcare.gov insurance marketplace, according to people aiding
the sign-up effort.
But further into the process, error messages and other
difficulties were apparent, leading to fresh frustrations for
health insurers and nonprofit groups who want to help millions
of uninsured Americans sign up for benefits as promised under
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
"We have seen progress every day," said Nasim Zahran of
Miami's Borinquen Medical Health Care Centers, where hundreds of
people are waiting to enroll in coverage.
"Today was the first day that we got all the way to the last
screen. But then an error screen popped up saying the site would
be down for 72 hours," Zahran said.
Healthcare.gov saw 14.6 million unique visits in its first
10 days, a larger-than-expected public response that raised
hopes Obamacare would meet with strong enough demand in its
first year.
But the site's limited ability to enroll consumers is
becoming an increasing focus of Obamacare's Republican foes, who
say the government was not ready to implement the law and should
have delayed it.
Experts say the administration has until mid-November to
iron out the problems or risk jeopardizing its goal of signing
up 7 million people in the first year of the Obamacare
marketplaces. The number includes 2.7 million healthy young
adults whose participation will help offset the higher cost of
insuring sicker and older beneficiaries.
Underscoring the high stakes nature of the issue, former
White House spokesman Robert Gibbs told cable-television channel
MSNBC on Monday that heads should roll: "I hope they're working
day and night to get this done. And when they get it fixed, I
hope they fire some people that were in charge of making sure
that this thing was supposed to work."
Republican Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas has already called
on U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to
resign. But analysts say that would be unlikely anytime soon.
Such a high-level departure could complicate the already fragile
roll-out and raise the prospect of stormy Senate confirmation
proceedings for a replacement.
At town hall meetings originally intended to drive people to
enroll, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is telling
consumers not to rush to purchase health coverage through
Healthcare.gov, given that the enrollment period runs through
March 31.
"What we are encouraging our folks in Kansas to do is give
it a few weeks and let the bugs work their way out of the
system," said Mary Beth Chambers, spokeswoman for the health
insurer.
Virginia-based insurer Optima Health reported receiving
their first applications for insurance filed through
Healthcare.gov in the last few days.
"We, ourselves, have been testing and we're seeing the same
difficulties that folks have been telling us on the phone," said
spokesman Bobby Pearson.
Cigna said it has been able to sign up people through
the federal exchange, without providing further details.
Other major insurers that have helped test the federal
system for months, say the problems were long in the making.
"We were pretty nervous as we got further along. We helped
them build blueprints on how to put the system together, and as
they started missing deadlines, we were pretty convinced that it
was going to be a difficult launch," Aetna Chief Executive Mark
Bertolini said in an interview with cable business channel CNBC.
FOLLOWING THE STATES
The administration faces growing criticism for designing
Healthcare.gov with a series of gates that require visitors to
set up accounts and verify their identities before getting
actual information on available insurance plans and their own
eligibility for federal subsidies.
"I really don't think that anybody knows how difficult it's
going to be to get Healthcare.gov fully functioning," said Jon
Kingsdale, a widely respected expert on market exchanges, who
oversaw the first such operation in Massachusetts.
"With users stuck in the first couple of gates, they haven't
really been able to test downstream gates," he added. "There are
literally hundreds of insurers. Each of them has to get this
right in their interchange of information with the exchange for
the exchange enrollment to become effective. We're not even
there yet."
Over the weekend, Healthcare.gov alerted consumers to a new
tool that makes it easier to view sample insurance premiums in
their area and estimate their subsidy without creating accounts.
"This is perhaps a way to distract visitors or hold them
over while (the administration) continues to fortify the web
design on the back end," said Austin Bordelon, an analyst for
Leavitt Partners, a Utah-based consulting group that is tracking
the healthcare exchanges.
The change is more in line with the approach of states like
Connecticut and California that successfully launched their own
healthcare exchanges.
"States have figured out how to do it. It's a harder lift
for the federal government with the volume it has, but it's not
different in kind," said Joel Ario, who oversaw the early plans
for the state exchanges at the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services (HHS) until his departure in 2011.
"Maybe they need to hire the contractors from the states
that have figured this out," he said in a discussion posted to
the journal Health Affairs' blog.