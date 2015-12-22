(Adds stock movements, 2015 data, final three paragraphs)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Dec 22 The U.S. government signed up
8.2 million people for health insurance through the
HealthCare.gov website, including 2.1 million people from the
insurers' most sought-after demographic - those aged under 35,
the top health official said on Tuesday.
That compares with the 6.4 million people who signed up or
were automatically enrolled at this time last year, U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell
said during a conference call.
HealthCare.gov sells subsidized individual insurance in 37
states, and Burwell said millions more had gained coverage
through the state-based insurance exchanges that serve
Washington, D.C. and the remaining 13 states.
The enrollment figures come at a time when expectations for
2016 sign-ups have been tempered. The government has said it
expects total enrollment of 10 million people via both
HealthCare.gov and the state-based exchanges at the end of 2016,
about half of what its 2016 estimate had been earlier this year.
Large health insurers have been lukewarm on the market,
saying it is a challenge to make money there.
Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc said last
month that the low enrollment and high medical costs of those
covered through the exchanges were causing the company to lose
money. It said it would have to review its participation in the
two dozen states where it sells plans next year.
The 8.2 million people signed up or automatically
re-enrolled in a plan as of Dec. 19 will have coverage effective
Jan. 1. Enrollment remains open through the end of January.
On Friday, the government announced that enrollment was
running faster than last year and that 6 million people had
signed up through Dec. 17, and shares of insurers rose.
Shares of Aetna Inc, UnitedHealth and Anthem Inc
all rose slightly on Tuesday after the government
announced the most recent data.
The government said it estimated that more than 9.1 million
people were enrolled for health coverage through HealthCare.gov
and the state-based exchanges at the end of 2015.
Of the 9.3 million people who were enrolled at the end of
September, about 84 percent received subsidies, the government
said. The average subsidy was $271 per month. Enrollment
fluctuates as people gain or lose employment-base insurance or
have a change in status, such as becoming married.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan
Grebler)