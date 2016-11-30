NEW YORK Nov 30 About 2.1 million consumers have signed up for Obamacare plans in the first four weeks of enrollment for 2017, an increase from a year ago, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

The sign-ups on HealthCare.gov, which began on Nov. 1 and close at the end of January, were 167,000 more than in the year-ago period, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to overturn President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, which provides these plans.

The health agency has said it expects more than 13 million sign-ups during the initial three-month enrollment period. It sells plans for 39 states on the HealthCare.gov website and the remaining states have their own websites to sell the plans, which offer income-based subsidies to lower monthly premiums.

Several large insurers have withdrawn from the exchanges for 2017, saying they are losing too much money. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Richard Chang)