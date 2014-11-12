By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The technology glitches may
be a thing of the past. But people shopping online for health
insurance plans under U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare
law may encounter a new set of problems early next year, one of
them being unexpected new costs.
HealthCare.gov, the federal website where people enroll for
insurance under the Affordable Care Act, opens for sign-ups for
policies covering 2015 this Saturday, the so-called open
enrollment period.
The site launched for the first time a year ago but tech
snafus made it virtually unuseable for weeks, giving plenty of
ammunition for critics of the 2010 law that aimed to make
healthcare more affordable for millions of Americans.
The website is now much improved, but many consumers may
find themselves early in the new year beset by higher costs,
unexpected demands for return of subsidies and double-billings.
Insurance industry officials, congressional aides and
analysts say potential problems will mainly affect current
Obamacare policyholders and could intensify public hostility
toward the law, just as Republicans - long opposed to the law -
take over as a majority in the U.S. Senate in January.
The Nov. 15-Feb. 15 open enrollment period allows qualified
Americans to obtain private health coverage, often with
federally subsidized premiums. Premiums overall appear stable,
although some existing plans may rise in price and newer
policies may offer consumers better terms.
But there is concern about how smoothly the administration
will handle the some 5.9 million 2014 policyholders expected to
re-enroll. Some experts say the challenge of re-enrolling
millions while adding millions of newcomers could be behind this
week's sharp reduction in official enrollment forecasts for
2015.
An estimated 4.4 million people could opt simply to have
their policies renewed automatically by Dec. 15, according to
the consulting firm Avalere. But many of those could wind up
with unexpectedly higher costs as insurers raise premiums on
existing policies, experts say.
Even those who actively hunt for cheaper plans could still
face issues. Some consumers who cancel existing coverage could
initially be billed twice - once for each plan - because the
government has no automated system for notifying insurers of
such changes, said one insurance industry official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
And policyholders who got subsidies to help pay for 2014
coverage could also be told to return some of that money, if
their incomes rose later in the year and they did not notify the
government.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Frances Kerry)