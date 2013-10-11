By Kim Palmer and Jo Ingles
| CLEVELAND/COLUMBUS, Ohio
John Kasich plans to bypass the state's Republican-dominated
legislature to expand Medicaid by using $2.5 billion in federal
funds from Obamacare, his office said on Friday, breaking with
other conservatives in his state.
Kasich, a Republican who otherwise opposes the Affordable
Care Act, requested that the Ohio Controlling Board, a special
legislative panel composed of six legislators and one Kasich
appointee, approve use of the federal funds to expand Medicaid
when the board meets Oct. 21.
The aim is to allow about 275,000 additional low-income Ohio
residents to be eligible for Medicaid under the reform law, a
proposal supported by Kasich but not yet acted on by state
lawmakers.
Kasich endorsed the Medicaid expansion last February,
raising hopes that Ohio would join 25 states and the District of
Columbia in either moving forward with expanding Medicaid or
requesting modifications to the plan. The expansion of Medicaid
is a major plank of President Barack Obama's health reform law,
which aims to ensure that all Americans have access to
affordable health insurance.
Greg Moody, director of Kasich's Office of Health
Transformation, said the move was "well within the authority of
the administration" as it involves federal money and not state
spending.
He said the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and most provider
groups and family advocates support the expansion.
The Board has four Republican and two Democrat legislators,
along with the Kasich appointee.
One of the Republican board members, Ohio State
Representative Ron Amstutz, said he had "grave concerns" about
the proposal.
"Based on our solid track record of passing tough bills, I
would expect a far superior and more creative solution by
legislative enactment than what I fear may result from
effectively crimping the legislative process," Amstutz said in a
statement.
Tom Zawistowski, executive director of the Portage County
Tea Party, said Ohio opponents of Obamacare are "disappointed"
with Kasich's decision.
"Medicaid expansion is the tip of the spear of Obamacare,"
said Zawistowski. "So we are extremely disappointed that the
government chose to take this back door-path to try to ram it
down our throats."
More than 8 million Americans are expected to receive health
coverage under the new Medicaid definition in 2014.
The state received approval Thursday from the Obama
administration to use $2.5 billion in federal funds to extend
Medicaid to Ohioans whose income is no higher than 138 percent
than the federal poverty level. That means that households with
an annual income of $32,499 or less would become eligible for
the program, according to the governor's office.
If the Board approves the plan, the state could begin
extending coverage on Jan. 1, according to the Kasich
administration. The funds will be available at the beginning of
2014 through June 2015.
