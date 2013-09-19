(Adds reference to Cleveland Clinic in paragraphs 8-9)
By Mary Wisniewski
Sept 19 An Ohio panel on Thursday approved a
petition designed to pressure the Republican-led state
legislature to expand the Medicaid health program for the poor
as part of President Barack Obama's health reform law.
The aim is to allow about 275,000 additional Ohio residents
to be eligible for Medicaid under the new reform law, a proposal
supported by Republican Governor John Kasich but not yet acted
on by state lawmakers.
The Ohio Ballot Board, which considers proposed ballot
initiatives, gave the go ahead for the group called "Healthy
Ohioans Work" to start gathering about 116,000 signatures needed
to get lawmakers to consider the issue.
If the coalition of businesses, health care providers,
consumer advocates and labor unions gets the signatures, the
proposal goes before the legislature. If lawmakers do not
approve or take no action after four months, supporters can
circulate another petition to get the issue before voters on the
November 2014 ballot.
"Waiting to place this issue before the voters in November
2014 is not an ideal scenario," said Jon Allison, a spokesman
for Healthy Ohioans Work.
Kasich, who opposes Obamacare, had endorsed the expansion of
Medicaid last February, raising hopes that Ohio would join some
25 states and the District of Columbia moving forward with
expanding Medicaid. Another 22 states are opposed to Medicaid
expansion and three, including Ohio, are still debating the
issue, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The expansion of Medicaid is a major plank of the health
reform law which aims to ensure that all Americans have access
to affordable health insurance.
The ballot board's decision came a day after the
world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, Ohio's largest provider of
Medicaid coverage, announced that it would cut jobs and slash
five to six percent of its budget, partly because of an expected
decline in federal reimbursements for the cost of treating poor
people who lack insurance.
Obamacare will begin reducing payments to hospitals for
uncompensated care for the poor next year. But hospitals in
states that expand Medicaid are expected to require
substantially less money, because more of their poor patients
will have health coverage through the expansion.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Additional reporting by David
Morgan; Editing by Greg McCune and Tim Dobbyn)