By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. May 30 Oregon's Democratic
governor wants the state's attorney general to sue the
technology vendor that developed the embattled Cover Oregon
website to recover payments, while officials from Oracle
said on Friday any claims were unfounded.
A state that fully embraced the Affordable Care Act, Oregon
endured one of the rockiest rollouts of President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, requiring tens of thousands of applicants to use
paper forms since launching on Oct. 1. The state decided in
April to move the troubled state exchange to the federal system.
The announcement by Governor John Kitzhaber seeking legal
action comes as federal prosecutors have subpoenaed documents
from Oregon's health exchange agency as part of a grand jury
investigation into how the state used federal money to set up
the now-failed health insurance exchange.
"The time has come to hold Oracle accountable for its
failure to deliver technology that worked on the timelines the
company committed to," Kitzhaber said in a statement on
Thursday. "Today I have asked Oregon Attorney General Ellen
Rosenblum to immediately initiate legal action to recover
payments and other damages from Oracle."
"Oracle did not deliver," Kitzhaber said. "The poor quality
of its work is obvious in the many bugs that are still not
fixed, in missed deadlines (and) in the fundamental flaws in the
system's architecture."
Oracle Corp., which the state paid about $134 million,
defended its work and called Kitzhaber's move political.
"OHA and Cover Oregon were in charge and badly mismanaged
the project by consistently failing to deliver requirements in a
timely manner and failing to staff the project with skilled
personnel," company officials said in a statement.
"We understand the political nature of the announcement just
made and that the governor wants to shift blame from where it
belongs. We look forward to an investigation that we are
confident will completely exonerate Oracle."
Several Cover Oregon officials, including two past
directors, have resigned in recent months amid an independent
investigation ordered by the governor's office that found
mismanagement and a failure to report problems from the start.
The state has received roughly $300 million in federal
grants and paid Oracle to create technology for the website.
Federal prosecutors have also asked for all purchase orders,
invoicing and statements of work by Oracle. Rosenblum's office
released a letter sent to Kitzhaber saying her office was
exploring legal options.
"I share your determination to recover every dollar to which
Oregon is entitled," Rosenblum said.
Kitzhaber, who is up for re-election in November against
Republican challenger Dennis Richardson, also made requests to
the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services to evaluate Oracle's work and to "consider the full
range of legal options."
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Chris Reese)