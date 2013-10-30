(Corrects 2nd paragraph to make clear Verizon is the operator
of the data hub, not the exchange)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. government's
Obamacare data hub was 'experiencing an outage' on Tuesday
evening, the Connecticut state healthcare exchange, "Access
Health CT", announced. It was the second outage in three days.
The data hub operator, Verizon, said it was doing
maintenance on the system.
"Access Health CT was informed by CMS (Center for Medicare
and Medicaid Services) that the Federal Data Services Hub is
currently experiencing an outage," a statement from the
Connecticut state exchange said.
A similar outage on Sunday halted online enrollment on the
federal Healthcare.gov website as well as similar state sites.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HSS) declined comment on the development, and referred
calls to Verizon.
Verizon's Terremark operates the data services hub
that links online health insurance marketplaces with numerous
federal agencies and can verify people's identity, citizenship,
and other facts.
"We are now undertaking infrastructure maintenance, which
should be complete overnight. We anticipate the strengthened
infrastructure will help eliminate application downtimes," said
a statement by Jeff Nelson, vice president of global corporate
communications at Verizon Enterprise Solutions.
He said the maintenance had been undertaken at the request
of an HHS official, but did not name the person.
"Verizon is committed to supporting our HHS client and
stabilizing their www.healthcare.gov website. Since HHS asked us
to provide additional compute and storage capacity, our
engineers have worked 24/7 to trouble-shoot issues with the
site," the statement said.
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)