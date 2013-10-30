WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. government's
Obamacare data hub was "experiencing an outage" on Tuesday
evening, the Connecticut state healthcare exchange, "Access
Health CT", announced. It was the second such outage in three
days.
The data hub operator, Verizon, said it was doing
maintenance on the system.
"Access Health CT was informed by CMS (Center for Medicare
and Medicaid Services) that the Federal Data Services Hub is
currently experiencing an outage," a statement from the
Connecticut state exchange said.
A similar outage on Sunday halted online enrollment on the
federal Healthcare.gov website as well as similar state sites.
An official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) acknowledged the Obamacare website had been
impacted by the problem.
"Tonight, Verizon Terremark again experienced network issues
in their data center that caused a system outage impacting the
federal data services hub and the Healthcare.gov marketplace
application," the official, who asked not to be named, said in
an email to Reuters.
"Verizon Terremark is conducting maintenance overnight to
resolve their issue with our technical team and when that is
complete we will bring our systems back online," the official
said.
Verizon's Terremark operates the data services hub that
links online health insurance marketplaces with numerous federal
agencies and can verify people's identity, citizenship, and
other facts.
"We are now undertaking infrastructure maintenance, which
should be complete overnight. We anticipate the strengthened
infrastructure will help eliminate application downtimes," said
a statement by Jeff Nelson, vice president of global corporate
communications at Verizon Enterprise Solutions.
"Verizon is committed to supporting our HHS client and
stabilizing their www.healthcare.gov website. Since HHS asked us
to provide additional compute and storage capacity, our
engineers have worked 24/7 to trouble-shoot issues with the
site," the statement said.