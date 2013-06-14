By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 14
WASHINGTON, June 14 In the final months leading
up to the launch of the key piece of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reforms, the administration is preparing a
public-education campaign designed to connect directly with the
audience most critical for the law's success.
The effort will focus on selling the merits of the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act to 2.7 million Americans with
little or no health coverage, who are 18-to-35 years old, mostly
male, and largely nonwhite, including many who are black or
Hispanic, officials involved in the planning told Reuters.
The idea is to get them enrolled in private health plans
through online marketplaces that will offer coverage in all 50
states at prices defrayed by federal subsidies, which many
should qualify for because of their lower incomes and lack of
adequate insurance.
Participation of young consumers is central to the success
of the new state healthcare exchanges, and Obama's reform law,
because the young tend to have little need for medical services
and are cheaper to insure. That will compensate for older,
sicker people who are expected to sign up in droves because the
law bans discriminatory pricing and treatment for those with
preexisting conditions.
Some supporters of the 2010 law have worried in recent months
that the administration was not doing enough to inform this
group, and the public generally, about changes the reforms will
bring. Of particular concern is the word on the healthcare
exchanges, where individuals and families with low-to-moderate
incomes will be able to purchase private health insurance at
prices set according to income.
Current and former administration officials said the
outreach will employ the same methods used in Obama's reelection
campaign, which relied heavily on social media, grass-roots
organizing and demographics to reach young people, minorities
and women. Members of the young target audience tend to be
concentrated in major metropolitan areas, and about a third are
believed to live in just three states: California, Texas and
Florida.
"Whatever happened in the past 3-1/2 years, this is the most
important moment now because we're no longer dealing in
abstraction. Millions of people are going to be able to touch
and feel something," said David Simas, who oversaw opinion
research for Obama's reelection. He became a deputy senior
adviser to the president in February and is one of the leading
advisers for the campaign.
Due to begin this month, the marketing push will cost
hundreds of millions of dollars and will complement promotions
by private groups including the nonprofit Enroll America, which
is headed by a former Obama White House aide and supported by
healthcare groups, private companies and consumer advocacy
organizations.
Officials say the government outreach will be covered by
about $1.25 billion the administration has scraped from funds
within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the
original congressional allocation for implementation.
Republicans in Congress have blocked new money for the
effort so they can use its failure as a winning issue in the
2014 congressional midterm election campaign. House Republicans
just voted to repeal the law in what was their 37th attempt to
kill or defund some part of it.
Reuters spoke to several government officials, including
Simas, about the implementation drive.
The objective is to "surround" low-income young adults with
messaging about the healthcare benefits by tapping channels more
apt to reach them: cable television, radio, churches, Facebook,
Twitter, YouTube, online chat rooms and youth-oriented
magazines. The White House and HHS are also in discussions with
celebrities, sports leagues and franchises that may be willing
to help promote coverage.
The Spanish-language cable networks Univision, Telemundo and
impreMedia are already considering a nationwide expansion of
their joint media program, which has been praised by Obama, to
advocate for healthcare reform in California. The three news
competitors have agreed with a private healthcare foundation,
called the California Endowment, to encourage Latinos to enroll
in the state's health insurance exchange by sponsoring print,
television, radio and Web-based promotions.
One White House official said the youth-targeting strategy
was so important to the success of enrollment that if it didn't
work, none of the larger efforts would make a difference.
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) - widely referred to as
Obamacare by many Americans - has already begun to bring
fundamental changes to the $2.8 trillion healthcare system
through a series of reforms aimed at lowering out-of-pocket
costs, improving access to preventive care and encouraging new
healthcare business models intended to restrain cost growth.
Beginning Oct. 1, the law will also begin offering
subsidized health coverage to millions of low-to-moderate income
people through the online state-insurance marketplaces and an
expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor in states that
accept the provision. Coverage begins Jan. 1, when the law takes
full effect, and individuals who don't have it will face a
penalty that begins at $95 in 2014, rising to 2.5 percent of
annual income in 2016.
The government aspires to sign up 7 million uninsured and
under-insured Americans in the first year of reform.
NO HARD SELL
Obama has avoided the bully pulpit since signing the
healthcare legislation into law, according to former advisers
who concluded that strong public opposition would not begin to
change until after the reforms became tangible.
But the president has made two public appearances over the
past month to explain the ACA benefits. During the Oct.
1-to-March 31 enrollment period, he will do more, though
sticking with the soft sell, said administration officials.
Critics complain the White House has adopted too low a
profile on health reform so far, and fear the effort to explain
to a skeptical and in many cases misinformed public is coming
too late to persuade them that participation is a good thing.
One of the most prominent recent critics has had a change of
heart. Democrat Max Baucus, chairman of the Senate Finance
Committee, sounded the alarm in April about how few details were
shared with Congress about outreach efforts. He warned of a
coming "train wreck" if the administration were to fail to
enroll enough Americans for coverage.
The comment, which was zealously seized upon by healthcare
reform's Republican foes, clearly worried the White House. Since
then, Chief of Staff Denis McDonough has taken on a more
prominent behind-the-scenes role by holding meetings every two
weeks with Baucus on healthcare. He chats as often by phone with
HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
"I'm more confident about implementation today," Baucus said
in a statement in response to a query from Reuters. "The
administration has been much better about keeping me and my
colleagues up-to-date on their efforts."
To prepare for the autumn enrollment, White House officials
say Sebelius and her lieutenant, Marilyn Tavenner, administrator
of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will travel
this summer to meet with local leaders and community organizers
as part of a "soft-education campaign" about coming benefits.
By the time the marketing push gains momentum in September
and October, government officials say an important messaging
advantage will be working in its favor.
As many as two-thirds of the intended audience, they say,
have had insurance coverage but lost it after being laid off or
switching to an employer who doesn't offer it. That means the
message can focus on the cost and relative value of the plans.
Pricing information is still being worked out, but premiums will
run more than the penalty. One fear is that the $95 disincentive
is too low to prompt young people to pay more for insurance they
may not believe they need.
The worry is unwarranted, said Simas. "When you ask a
26-year-old male or female why they don't have insurance, they
say they can't afford it - 'The job doesn't offer it, I can't
afford it.' Rarely will you hear that it's not important."
