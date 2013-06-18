By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 18 Enroll America, a nonprofit
group at the center of the political fight over President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law, launched a multi-state grassroots
campaign on Tuesday to help sign up millions of uninsured
Americans for health coverage in the coming months.
The group, which has strong ties to the Obama administration
and the healthcare industry, announced plans for more than 50
events in 18 states, including California, Florida and Texas, as
part of its "Get Covered America" campaign. The events include
canvassing neighborhoods and speeches at churches and other
local venues to explain the need for health insurance,
particularly among younger people, whose participation could
determine whether "Obamacare" succeeds or fails.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates 7 million
Americans will sign up for health coverage on new state-based
insurance exchanges that will begin enrollment on Oct. 1. The
administration needs that figure to include 2.7 million younger,
healthier consumers. The total number of exchange enrollees is
expected to surge to 22 million by 2016.
Enroll America is part of a much broader national outreach
effort that will include hospitals, healthcare companies and
providers, community organizers, media groups and federal, state
and local officials. The challenge will be to overcome huge
public skepticism, particularly for young and healthy consumers,
that the new plans are worthwhile.
"The common theme here is that we are beginning our work of
talking to consumers and giving them the information that they
need to make their decisions come the fall about the healthcare
options available to them," said Enroll America President Anne
Filipic.
A main objective, she said, is to create "an echo chamber"
of information about available healthcare benefits for an
estimated 78 percent of nearly 50 million uninsured Americans,
who are not aware of the coming changes. To help with the
effort, Enroll America plans to expand its staff to 200 from the
current 50 and train thousands of volunteers over the coming
weeks.
NO DETAILS ON BUDGET
Other reform advocates are gearing up their own campaigns.
Organizing for Action, a group created out of Obama's 2012
campaign apparatus, launched its own public outreach effort on
Monday with national TV ads on cable news stations.
The White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services are also expected to kick off a public education
campaign aimed exclusively at young people before the end of
this month.
Enroll America's ties to the administration have become a
political focus for congressional Republicans angered by U.S.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius' efforts
to rally private sector support for its operations.
In a conference call with reporters, Filipic declined to
answer repeated requests for details on the group's budget. But
a knowledgeable source said later that the cost of the public
outreach campaign would range into the tens of millions of
dollars, with "at least seven figures" going to paid
advertising.
Sebelius says she has spoken to three healthcare companies
about the group and asked for financial donations from two other
entities -- tax adviser H&R Block and the Robert Wood Johnson
Foundation. Republicans claim that her actions may have violated
the law or federal ethics rules, a charge the administration
denies. Reform advocates fear the uproar will discourage
contributions to the group and undermine the reform effort.
"We've seen a lot of enthusiasm and we feel good about
having the resources needed to launch a major education and
enrollment campaign," said Filipic, a former Obama White House
aide.
Enroll America started in 2010, before Obama signed the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, with the express
goal of enrolling the uninsured. It was founded by a handful of
patient advocacy groups led by Families USA with an initial
budget of $1 million.
Its board has since grown to include representatives from
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Kaiser Permanente, the
American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health
Association of the United States. Dozens of other companies and
organizations are on its advisory council.