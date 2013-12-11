By Andy Sullivan
| ROGERS, Ark.
ROGERS, Ark. Dec 11 In an unmarked building on
the outskirts of this old railroad town, hundreds of workers are
going about the unglamorous work of expanding the United States'
social safety net.
From morning until midnight, clerks here type up the names,
Social Security numbers and other personal details of those who
have filled out paper applications for health insurance under
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
From the outside, there's no indication that the workers in
the three-story brick building are carrying out an increasingly
crucial part of the healthcare overhaul known as Obamacare.
But as the Obama administration tries to recover from the
disastrous debut of the website that is supposed to enroll
millions of Americans in health coverage, its call for
frustrated Americans to enroll the old-fashioned way - on paper
- have made this building in Rogers, Arkansas, one of the most
important cogs in the president's signature domestic
achievement.
The White House still plans for most uninsured and
under-insured Americans to sign up on the HealthCare.gov
website, but it estimates that about 1 in 3 applications - as
many as 6 million by the end of March - will be done on paper.
As of the end of November, consumers had submitted about
230,000 paper applications, about 20 percent of the total, the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday.
AN EXPENSIVE TASK
It isn't cheap to process all that paper.
Through the end of October, the administration had agreed to
pay $202 million to Serco, the international
conglomerate that handles the documents for the 36 states that
have not set up their own insurance exchanges. That was more
than the $174 million the government had spent on the website at
that point.
By the time the contract expires in 2018, the U.S.
government could pay Serco as much as $1.2 billion - nearly
twice what it expects to eventually spend on the website.
For Rogers and three other small cities in the middle of the
United States, that spending has an upside.
Since the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services(CMS) awarded Serco the Obamacare contract in July, the
company has created more than 3,000 clerical and data-entry jobs
in small cities where an office job that pays $10 to $13 an hour
with limited benefits is considered a livable wage.
The company ultimately could hire up to 10,000 people for
the work, a company spokesman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
in October.
THE PAPER PROCESS
Serco has set up four facilities to handle paper
applications for Obamacare coverage. Paper forms are mailed to a
facility in London, Kentucky, where they are converted to an
electronic format and sent to offices in Wentzville, Missouri,
Lawton, Oklahoma, and Rogers, a city of 57,000 in northwest
Arkansas.
Workers at those sites enter information from the scanned
images into the same computer system that underpins
HealthCare.gov, to verify applicants' identity and determine
whether they are eligible for government subsidies to help them
pay for coverage.
The Serco workers undergo a background check and are not
allowed to access the Internet or use mobile phones while on the
job as part of an effort to protect consumer privacy, CMS said.
In a matter of months, Serco has become one of the biggest
employers in a thriving economy in the Rogers area that is
anchored by the corporate headquarters of Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,
JB Hunt Transport Services and Tyson Foods.
Serco hired about 600 workers in Rogers in August and
brought on another 1,000 at the end of October, according to
local officials.
"There's a lot of people who are going to have a better
Christmas this year because Serco located in northwest
Arkansas," said Michael Harvey, chief operating officer of the
Northwest Arkansas Council, a business-development group.
Serco keeps a low profile in Rogers.
There's no logo in front of the building that houses its
operations, though security guards are quick to intercept
visitors to the property. Employees smoking cigarettes at the
edge of the parking lot on a recent day said they have been told
not to speak to the media. A company spokesman did not respond
to several requests for comment.
BUILDING ON PROSPERITY
Rogers isn't necessarily desperate for jobs.
New hotels, shopping centers and gated developments attest
to the prosperity that has come with Wal-Mart's explosive
growth. The unemployment rate in Rogers was 5.4 percent in
August, nearly two percentage points below the national figure.
Local officials say the 2007-2009 recession felt more like a
pause in the long boom that has more than doubled the region's
population since 1990.
Nevertheless, officials say Serco has filled an important
gap by providing jobs for lower-skilled workers who had been
relegated to minimum-wage jobs during the recession. They hope
that the company will use the facility for other jobs once the
Affordable Care Act work slows down.
"I've talked to a number of different folks who've accepted
jobs and gone to work for Serco - they seem to be very happy,"
said Rogers Mayor Greg Hines.
Though the company appears to be widely admired in Rogers,
its mission is less popular. Obama lost northwest Arkansas to
Republican Mitt Romney by 32 percent to 66 percent in the 2012
presidential election, and many residents view Obamacare - which
seeks to help more than 30 million Americans with little or no
insurance and sets minimum standards for all types of coverage -
as a costly experiment in social engineering.
That has required the area's politicians, overwhelmingly
Republican, to balance their support for the economic benefits
Obamacare has brought to the area with their opposition to the
Democratic president's healthcare program.
"If America is going to continue to be placed under
something as flawed as the Affordable Care Act, then at least if
there are going to be jobs created by it, let's put some of
those jobs in northwest Arkansas," said Republican
Representative Steve Womack, who was mayor of Rogers before he
ran for Congress.
Arkansas state Senator Bart Hester says he believes that
Obamacare will saddle future generations with debt, but that it
also has led at least one new Serco worker to move into an
apartment building he owns in the Rogers area.
"The rental market's very good here. If you have 1,500
people moving to town it's only going to get better," Hester
said. "You won't see me on Twitter bashing Serco."