By Deena Beasley
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 19 As U.S. drugmakers face
growing resistance to the high price of cutting-edge treatments,
a handful of companies are working on a new payment model that
rewards them for the long-term performance of their medicines.
The effort, industry executives told Reuters, is being led
by firms developing so-called gene therapies, which aim to cure
inherited diseases like hemophilia by "fixing" the single faulty
gene responsible for the disorder. They include BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc in San Rafael, California, and
Sangamo BioSciences Inc in Richmond, California.
If these new hemophilia drugs and others like them succeed,
a one-time infusion could replace the need for frequent,
life-long injections of blood clotting proteins that can cost up
to $300,000 a year for a single patient. These existing
treatments, including Pfizer Inc's Xyntha and Baxter
International's Advate, are expected to command annual
sales of more than $11 billion by 2016.
Drugmakers contend that a one-time cure, even at a price of
more than $1 million, would save money over the long term. But
there are concerns that health insurers will balk at covering
that kind of upfront cost.
"The place that we are moving toward is more of a
pay-for-performance type of strategy," said Edward Lanphier,
Sangamo's chief executive officer. Under this model, the price
would be amortized over a period of time and contingent on proof
that the treatment is effective and safe.
The annuity-like payments would be stopped if medical
testing, such as the level of clotting protein measured in a
patient's blood sample, showed that the therapy was not working.
Many barriers remain to implementing such a model, and the
drugs for which it is being considered may not reach the market
for several more years, if at all. Since Americans often switch
health insurers, contracts - or even legislation - would be
needed to require payers to pick up the ongoing tab for patients
who change their coverage.
But the interest in new payment models reflects the
healthcare industry's intention to find new ways to bolster
profits as insurers push back against drug prices. Some backers
of the new model say the payment streams could eventually be
packaged and sold to investors, as happens now with securities
backed by financial assets like credit card receivables.
"Our approach to this important funding-benefit question is
to establish a financing vehicle where the relatively large
upfront cost is amortized in conjunction with the benefit of
these innovative, curative or preventative therapies," said
Michael Meyers, managing director and head of investment banking
at T.R. Winston & Company, which is discussing such funding
models with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer at CVS Health Corp
, the second largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, is
supportive of such efforts.
"Some sort of model where there was a partial payment over
time could work well," Brennan said in an interview.
THE PRICE OF PROGRESS
Gene therapy has been a target of Big Pharma for more than
20 years, but research has been dogged by a series of
disappointments and safety concerns. More recent scientific
advances have paved the way for the potentially life-changing
treatments.
No gene therapies have been approved in the United States,
but Europe approved its first gene therapy last year. Glybera
treats a rare disorder that clogs the blood with fat and has
been cleared for reimbursement in Germany at a price of 850,000
euros, or around $1 million. It will be sold for a one-time
payment because it is too difficult to measure how well it
works, said Joern Aldag, CEO at Dutch biotech firm UniQure NV
, which developed Glybera.
Aldag said gene therapies for larger patient populations in
development at UniQure, including hemophilia and congestive
heart failure, would likely be priced on an amortized basis.
"Gene therapy may be an initial very high burden for the
healthcare system," Aldag said. "The general consensus is that
asking for a one-off payment of over a million dollars becomes
unacceptable."
U.S. health insurers and other group payers routinely pay
annual prices in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for enzyme
replacement therapies for extremely rare, "orphan" diseases.
BioMarin's Vimizin costs nearly $400,000 per year for a genetic
disorder that causes skeletal malformation and other problems.
But insurers are much less willing to foot that kind of bill
for drugs used in large numbers of patients. Last year, they
pressured Gilead Sciences Inc to cut the $1,000
per-pill cost of its new hepatitis C drug, saying the cost of
treating more than 3 million Americans infected with the virus
was unacceptable. Gilead said recently that it is discounting
its prices by nearly 50 percent.
About 20,000 Americans are estimated to have hemophilia,
which is caused by a defect in a gene carried on the X
chromosome.
"Distributing reimbursement over many years recognizes the
fact that we don't know how long these (gene therapy treatments)
are going to last," said Dr James Wilson, a gene therapy expert
at the University of Pennsylvania.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley, additional reporting by Jessica
Toonkel; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Hank Gilman)