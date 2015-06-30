By Bill Berkrot
| June 30
June 30 U.S. doctors and research hospitals
collected nearly $6.5 billion in payments for services rendered
to pharmaceutical and medical device companies in 2014,
according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
Open Payments report released on Tuesday.
The report, in its second year, lists 11.4 million payments
to 607,000 physicians and more than 1,100 teaching hospitals
made by 1,444 companies. (openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/)
The Open Payments program, which was created under the
Affordable Care Act healthcare reform with the aim of improving
transparency, requires drug and device manufacturers to report
payments to health care providers for things like speaking
engagements about their products and research grants.
The report allows individuals to track payments to their
physicians by drug companies. The need for greater transparency
was spawned by concerns that physician prescribing habits and
choices could be driven by payments from pharmaceutical and
medical device companies.
Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S. drugmaker, for example
reported more than $234.2 million in research payments and
another $53.3 million in general payments.
Dr. John Diliberti, a pediatric geneticist from Illinois,
collected nearly $447,000 from Pfizer in consulting fees last
year, the biggest single payment to an individual doctor by the
drugmaker.
Britain based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc reported
$177.1 million in research payments and another $36 million in
general payments.
Among medical device makers, Boston Scientific Corp
spent more in general payments than for research fees, reporting
$18.4 million in research payments and $26.3 million in general
payments, while Edwards Lifesciences Corp spent $44
million in research payments and $6.8 million in general
payments.
General payments can include such costs as travel and
lodging and food and beverages.
Amgen Inc, the world's largest biotechnology
company, spent about $117 million in research payments and $23
million in general payments, including expenditures by its Onyx
Pharmaceuticals unit.
Its single highest payment to an individual of $282,336 went
to Michigan genetics expert Gilbert Omenn.
MD Anderson Cancer Center, widely considered to be the
nation's top cancer research facility, collected $92.7 million
in research payments along with $12.4 million in general
payments. Its largest payment of more than $2.9 million in
royalty or license fees came from medical equipment maker
Siemens Medical Solutions.
Cleveland Clinic, the top-rated cardiac care hospital,
collected $25.1 million in research payments and $12.9 million
in general payments. Its largest payment of $1.2 million also
came from Siemens, followed by $941,311 from biotech Biogen Inc
.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)