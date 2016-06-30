NEW YORK, June 30 Doctors and hospitals in the
United States received $7.52 billion in payments and ownership
and investment interests from the makers of drugs and medical
devices in 2015, according to data released by a government
health agency.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in its
open payments report, which is mandated by the "Sunshine Act,"
that doctors and hospitals reported $2.6 billion in general
payments, $3.89 billion in research payments and $1.02 billion
of ownership or investment interests.
This is the third annual report in the program, which has a
searchable website reflecting data for more than 600,000 doctors
and over 1,100 teaching hospitals. Payments are for items and
services such as food and beverage, travel, education, honoraria
and research.
The agency said it had determined that 2.26 percent of all
financial transactions between pharmaceutical companies and
physicians was related to opioid medications.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)