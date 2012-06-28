(Changes headline)
WASHINGTON, June 28 Nearly three years after he
died, Nancy Pelosi was thinking of Senator Ted Kennedy and his
long fight to expand U.S. healthcare on Thursday when the
Supreme Court upheld the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's
landmark healthcare overhaul.
Pelosi, who was Speaker of the House of Representatives when
healthcare reform was finally passed by Congress in 2010, made a
call to Kennedy's widow Victoria Kennedy shortly after the
Supreme Court decision.
"Now Teddy can rest," Pelosi told Kennedy, whose husband had
called overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system "the cause of my
life."
Kennedy repeatedly took the lead in helping to expand U.S.
healthcare during his 46-year Senate career right until he died
of cancer in August 2009 - seven months before the Affordable
Care Act was passed by Congress.
Victoria Kennedy issued a statement applauding the Supreme
Court's decision and said it was time for all sides to come
together to implement the law.
"As my late husband Senator Edward Kennedy said, 'What we
face is above all a moral issue; that at stake are not just the
details of policy, but fundamental principles of social justice
and the character of our country.'"
Pelosi, who was wearing the same lucky purple pumps on
Thursday that she wore the day healthcare legislation passed on
March 21, 2010, had worked with Kennedy to convince lawmakers to
approve the changes to U.S. healthcare.
Kennedy's death cost Obama's Democrats their 60th vote in
the Senate - the vote that would have enabled them to clear
Republican procedural hurdles. Without Kennedy, Democrats had to
cut more deals than anticipated to finally win passage of the
measure.
As speaker, Pelosi took a risk by convincing lawmakers to
pass Obama's signature healthcare law.
Pelosi, now the Democratic leader in a House of
Representatives controlled by Republicans, was in good humor
after the ruling. As she headed to meet Democratic lawmakers to
discuss the decision she ran into a fellow Californian,
Representative George Miller.
"What a great victory," Pelosi said as the two hugged.
"You bet your ass (it is)," Miller replied.
"I did," Pelosi responded with a laugh, clearly referring to
the risks she took to get the legislation through Congress.
