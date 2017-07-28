FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Democratic leader urges U.S. House to move on Obamacare fixes
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 2:18 PM / a day ago

Democratic leader urges U.S. House to move on Obamacare fixes

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi urged Republicans to establish a process to move forward on improvements to Obamacare on Friday after their healthcare reform effort failed in the Senate.

"We call upon the speaker to establish a process - we can go right to the committees - and have the discussion on how we keep America healthy," Pelosi said at a news conference at which Democrats called for a bipartisan effort on healthcare reform. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.