WASHINGTON, April 22 Pension liabilities, expenses and contributions remain a burden on U.S. not-for-profit hospitals despite improvements in the investments used to fund the retirement systems, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.

Large pension funding demands will likely "be a drag on the sector for several years," it added.

"Low discount rates have hampered the improvement in funding levels despite a rebound in asset values during the past two years," said S&P credit analyst Liz Sweeney said in a statement.

Pension plans use a "discount rate" to gauge the size of their obligations.