BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
WASHINGTON, April 22 Pension liabilities, expenses and contributions remain a burden on U.S. not-for-profit hospitals despite improvements in the investments used to fund the retirement systems, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.
Large pension funding demands will likely "be a drag on the sector for several years," it added.
"Low discount rates have hampered the improvement in funding levels despite a rebound in asset values during the past two years," said S&P credit analyst Liz Sweeney said in a statement.
Pension plans use a "discount rate" to gauge the size of their obligations.
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing