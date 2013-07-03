* AFL-CIO says White House decision is "troubling"
* Business groups remain concerned about employer mandate
* Republicans want to know why they weren't informed sooner
(Adds reaction, details)
By Caren Bohan and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, July 3 Republicans launched a fresh
assault on "Obamacare" Wednesday, promising a congressional
inquiry after the White House delayed a requirement for
employer-provided health insurance until after the 2014
congressional elections.
Meanwhile, the AFL-CIO labor organization, which supports
the health care law, asked that its own requests for changes be
given the same consideration the White House has extended to
employers.
That raises the prospect of numerous interest groups seeking
to reopen previously settled disputes over the 2010 law.
The criticisms complicate White House efforts to boost
public support for President Barack Obama's signature domestic
policy achievement. The law's success depends in part on
convincing millions of Americans to sign up for coverage.
The requirement that employers with 50 or more workers
provide health coverage was set to begin at the start of 2014.
Now the mandate will not begin until 2015.
The White House has said the delay for employers will not
affect or delay the health exchanges that Americans will use to
buy insurance.
"This is a demonstration of our willingness to work with the
business community," said White House Deputy Press Secretary
Josh Earnest, arguing that the delay should "inspire confidence"
for that reason.
But a committee of the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives wrote administration officials, including
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, asking why lawmakers were not
informed sooner that the administration was considering delaying
the requirement for employer-provided health insurance.
"Despite delays and missed deadlines, administration
officials had repeatedly testified before Congress that they
were still on schedule to implement the law," said
Representative Fred Upton, chairman of the House Energy and
Commerce Committee.
Whether or not an investigation promised by Upton's
committee sheds light on the decision, it promises to prolong
negative publicity about the law less than six months before it
is to be rolled out.
In postponing the employer mandate on Tuesday, Upton said in
a statement, the administration "admitted that wasn't the case,
and it's clear we have no idea the full scope of delays and
disarray that may be coming."
'CYNICAL PLOY'
Senator John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican and leading
critic of the health law, accused the administration of carrying
out a "cynical ploy" with postponement of the employer mandate.
"The public already lacks confidence in the law and it seems
that now the administration is finally admitting that this law
is unworkable, unaffordable and continues to be very unpopular,"
Barrasso said.
Among Obama's supporters, the AFL-CIO, a staunch ally of the
Democratic president, said it found the decision to postpone
employer-provided coverage "troubling."
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka complained that while the
White House showed willingness to provide flexibility for the
business community, it appeared reluctant to make changes sought
by labor.
He said he would press his concerns and hoped the
administration would address them, "just as they have the
concerns voiced by employers."
Business groups said they welcomed the postponement but
remained concerned about the employer mandate.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the delay would help avoid
"serious near-term economic consequences of the health law," but
it wanted to work with the administration to head off other
potential problems.
The National Association of Manufacturers said in a blog
post that the employer mandate was a bad idea from the start and
the administration's move "simply delays the inevitable."
The delay complicates White House efforts to make the
rollout of the health law look smooth, an already challenging
task in part thanks to the continuing Republican campaign to
discredit the program.
Jim Manley, a former aide to Democratic Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid, said he was worried that the delay would give
Republicans "another club to beat Democrats upside the head."
"There's no denying that this is a setback for the program.
The perception is pretty bad," said Manley, who was involved in
the effort to pass the law.
Several lawmakers, including some Democrats, had pressed the
White House to consider a delay in the employer mandate. Among
them was Senator Mark Begich, a Democrat in the
Republican-leaning state of Alaska, who met with the White House
last week to express his concerns about the law's
implementation.
Begich has also written to top administration officials
complaining that small businesses were overwhelmed and confused
by complex information strewn across nearly 50 government
websites.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton
Editing by Fred Barbash and Xavier Briand)