* Half of Americans still disapprove of Obama's reforms
* Gallup: people "slightly more positive" on law in October
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Americans appear to be
somewhat warmer to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
law, despite the troubled roll out of the government website
that is essential for its success, a poll released on Wednesday
found.
The Gallup survey showed people "are slightly more positive
now" that they were shortly before the launch of healthcare.gov,
which aims to allow consumers to enroll and shop on their own
for a health insurance plan.
Still, 45 percent of those polled in mid-October said they
generally approve of the law compared to 50 percent who said
they disapprove, Gallup said. In August, 41 percent backed the
health reform plan while 49 percent did not. The healthcare plan
continues to polarize Republicans and Democrats.
The nationwide polling firm surveyed more than 1,500 adults
between Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, amid the technical problems that
have plagued the Affordable Care Act's insurance marketplace
website, which launched Oct 1.
"This suggests that the poor performance of the health
exchange sites may not at this point be negatively affecting
Americans' views of the ACA overall," Gallup researchers said of
the survey, which questioned people just days after the partial
government shutdown ended.
Gallup's poll also showed a gap in support between younger
Americans, whose enrollment is seen as critical to the law's
success, and those who are older and qualify for health
insurance through the federal government's Medicare program.
More than half of 18- to 29-year olds - or 51 percent -
backed the health reforms compared to 38 percent of those 65 and
older, according to the poll, which has a margin-of-error rate
of plus-or minus 3 percentage points.
The findings come as the Obama Administration scrambles to
fix the website, promising a "tech surge" with a team of
government and industry experts to fix the problem and offering
other options such as telephone enrollment.
Republicans in Congress have also begun their own
investigations of the website's problems. Conservatives have
long opposed the law, also known as "Obamacare," and made its
defunding the focus of their political strategy, which led to
the federal government shutdown earlier this month.
"The law remains one of the most polarizing issues Gallup
has measured, with more than eight in 10 Democrats approving,
while more than eight in 10 Republicans disapprove," the polling
firm said.
Later on Wednesday, health insurance industry executives
will meet with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius and White House officials, the White House said.
The Obama administration has also scheduled a briefing with
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, some of whom
have expressed concern with the program's troubles.
Gallup's poll showed the number of Democrats who embrace the
measure has grown. In August, 71 percent of those who identified
as Democrats said they favored the law compared to 83 percent in
October. Slightly more political independents also said they
backed it, while Republican numbers were largely unchanged.
Despite the increase in support for the health law, Gallup
said its other research shows a majority of Americans still want
lawmakers to modify it "in some way - repealing it entirely,
scaling it back, or expanding it."
Overall, most polls have show that a narrow majority of
Americans oppose the healthcare law. A Reuters/Ipsos online poll
on Tuesday showed 54 percent of people opposed the law while 46
percent favored it.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jackie Frank)