By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 5 The percentage of adults in
the United States who lack health insurance has fallen to its
lowest rate since 2008, down to about 13 percent in April from a
peak of 18 percent last year, according to a Gallup poll
released on Monday.
The decline coincided with the October 2013 launch of the
health insurance exchanges that allowed people to buy coverage
on their own under the Affordable Care Act and accelerated as
the deadline to buy coverage neared, the nonpartisan research
organization said.
Gallup said enrollment rates could still be affected by
several lingering issues such as states' handling of Medicaid
coverage under the law as well as the potential for people to
lose coverage by not paying their insurance premiums.
The Gallup findings came ahead of a House of Representatives
hearing scheduled for Wednesday to address enrollment data.
Under the controversial 2010 law passed under President
Barack Obama, Americans must have healthcare coverage or face
fines. Many people have insurance from their employer or are
covered by a government-based plan such as Medicare or Medicaid,
but others must purchase their own.
The initial deadline to buy coverage was last month, and the
Obama administration reported that more than 8 million Americans
signed up for a private plan in state and federal insurance
marketplaces during the law's first enrollment period. The
administration had expected 7 million sign-ups.
Gallup's findings, based on interviews with more than 14,700
Americans throughout April, found the uninsured number fell most
sharply among blacks and those with lower incomes.
Among blacks, about 14 percent reported being uninsured last
month compared to nearly 21 percent in late 2013. The rate among
those with a household income of less than $36,000 a year
reported a 5.5 percentage point drop, from nearly 31 percent to
25 percent.
Hispanics, who as a group had the highest rate of those
lacking coverage, also saw a significant decline in uninsured,
from nearly 39 percent last year to 33 percent in April,
according to the poll.
The poll had a margin of error of 1 percentage point.
While the overall numbers reflect "the surge in late health
insurance sign-ups," many states' decision to expand coverage
under the Medicaid insurance program for the poor also are
likely a factor, Gallup said.
There also are several remaining issues that could impact
the uninsured rate in the months ahead, including the potential
for some people who have signed up for plans neglecting to pay
their insurance premiums and losing coverage.
"It is also possible that the uninsured rate could hold
steady until early 2015, when those currently without insurance
sign up for policies going into effect at the beginning of next
year," Gallup said.
Analysts for the Capital Alpha research firm said while the
Obama administration has cited health insurance companies as
saying as many as 85 to 90 percent of new enrollees have paid
their premiums, the Republican-led House Energy and Commerce
Committee last week said just 67 percent have paid up.
"Both reports are probably flawed," Capital Alpha's Kim Monk
and Rob Smith wrote.
Separate findings released on Monday also found that the
recent enrollment increase has not swayed people's opinion about
the law, which is unpopular among Republicans and has become a
campaign issue ahead of the November midterm elections.
The Pew Research Center poll found that 55 percent of those
surveyed said they still disapprove of the Affordable Care Act,
while 41 percent said they support it. At the same time, nearly
half of those polled said they think the law's provisions are
likely to remain in place.
"The share disapproving of the law ... is as high as it ever
has been in the four-year history of the law," according to Pew,
which conducted the poll for USA Today.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Chizu
Nomiyama)