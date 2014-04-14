By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, April 14
WASHINGTON, April 14 The average premium for an
Obamacare benchmark plan will rise slightly in 2015 and increase
about 6 percent a year during the rest of this decade, the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Monday in
a report the White House trumpeted as proof its healthcare
reform was working.
The forecast, contained in a new CBO report on President
Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law, suggests that insurance
premium hikes under Obamacare may not be as severe as predicted
by Republican opponents and some health insurers.
The cost of Obamacare coverage could be a major issue in the
November congressional elections, with Republicans likely to
blame any dramatic increases on the 2010 health law, formally
known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Obamacare marketplace plans are available over a range of
quality levels, from lower-cost "bronze" coverage to top quality
"platinum" plans. The CBO report looked at mid-tier "silver"
plans that are used as benchmarks in determining how much
federal money consumers can receive under the law to help cover
insurance costs.
Government researchers concluded that the average annual
premium of the second-lowest-cost "silver" plan would increase
by only about 2.6 percent to $3,900 in 2015 from the current
$3,800.
The cost would rise more rapidly to $4,400 in 2016 and about
$6,900 in 2024. "Thus, premiums are projected to increase by
about 6 percent per year on average from 2016 to 2024," the CBO
report said.
The CBO also noted that its 2016 projection is 15 percent
lower than its initial forecast in 2009.
The White House seized on the report as good news for
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
"This report demonstrates the Affordable Care Act is
working. It shows that marketplace healthcare costs have gone
down because premium estimates have gone down," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
The CBO based its forecasts partly on a slowdown in the
growth of medical costs that has helped keep 2014 premiums below
expectations. It also predicted that enrollees will be healthier
next year when enrollment in the marketplaces is expected to
reach 13 million people. Last week, the administration said 7.5
million people have signed up for 2014 coverage under Obamacare.
Everyone agrees that healthcare costs will go up.
Some health insurers predict double-digit premium increases
for the Obamacare marketplaces in 2015 and warn that rates could
double over the next two years in some markets. Independent
analysts say costs are more likely to rise 6 to 9 percent next
year overall, with bigger increases in states with slow
enrollment.
The CBO cautioned that healthcare premiums are difficult to
predict and said premiums in some parts of the country could be
much higher or lower than its projection for 2015.
"If enrollees in exchange plans in 2014 are significantly
less healthy than insurers had expected, and their care
therefore is significantly more costly, insurers could project
notably higher costs in 2015 and charge correspondingly higher
premiums in 2015 than in 2014," the report said.
"However, anecdotal reports to date have been mixed and
provide no clear evidence that insurers have been substantially
surprised by the health status of their enrollees."
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jim Loney and Paul
Simao)