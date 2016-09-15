Sept 15 An initiative on California's November
ballot aimed at reining in prescription drug prices is favored
by 66 percent of state voters, according to a new poll released
on Thursday.
The California Drug Price Relief Act, also known as
Proposition 61, seeks to restrict state-run health programs from
paying more for medications than prices paid by the U.S.
Department of Veterans Affairs, which is billed about 25 percent
less for drugs than other government agencies.
The poll of more than 1,900 registered voters conducted by
University of Southern California (USC) and the Los Angeles
Times found that 23 percent opposed the measure. It has a margin
of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Opponents of the measure, led by pharmaceutical companies
like Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc and Amgen Inc
, have raised $87.5 million to try to stop the measure.
Proponents, led by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and AARP, have
raised around $10 million.
The Yes on Prop 61 coalition estimates that its plan would
save California taxpayers and consumers billions of dollars and
"ultimately force the drug companies to moderate price increases
across the board."
But opponents, which include some labor unions and patient
advocate groups like the California Chronic Care Coalition and
the Lupus Foundation of Southern California, worry that a new
price system could result in a long bureaucratic process,
limiting patient access to vitally-needed medications.
Most participants in California's low-income health program,
known as Medi-Cal, are covered through private insurance plans
that are paid a fixed fee for individual enrollees.
That means that Proposition 61, if approved, would apply to
around 4.5 million Californians, including Medi-Cal
fee-for-service, state employees, university teachers and
prisoners. It would not affect private employer-sponsored
insurance plans, Medicare, or insurance sold on Obamacare
exchanges.
