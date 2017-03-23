By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 23 Supporters of Obamacare
staged rallies across the country on Thursday denouncing efforts
by President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders
to repeal the landmark law that has extended medical insurance
coverage to some 20 million Americans.
Hundreds of demonstrators turned out in Washington, Chicago
and Los Angeles marking the seventh anniversary of enactment of
Obamacare, as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has become widely
known.
Many talked about a very personal stake in the outcome of
the healthcare debate roiling Capitol Hill.
"I feel sick today, but I came here because I'm terrified,"
said Steve Martin, 27, an unemployed Los Angeles resident who
was diagnosed with cancer a year ago. "The legislators have the
best healthcare in the world, and we deserve the same."
The ACA, considered former Democratic President Barack
Obama's premiere domestic achievement, has drawn unrelenting
scorn from Republicans, with promises to repeal and replace a
centerpiece of Trump's presidential campaign.
Thursday's rallies coincided with planned action in the
House of Representatives on a Republican-backed bill to begin
dismantling Obamacare, but the vote was indefinitely postponed
as Republican leaders and the White House scrambled to muster
enough votes for passage.
Many moderate Republicans as well as Democrats have raised
concerns that repeal-and-replace would leave too many Americans
without health coverage.
Supporters of the bill say it would lower premiums, but
critics counter that those savings would in many cases be more
than offset by higher co-pays and other out-of-pocket costs.
Obamacare backers also worry about the fate of millions who
gained insurance under the bill's major expansion of Medicaid,
the federal-state program providing coverage for the needy, the
elderly and the disabled.
In the nation's capital, several hundred chanting protesters
gathered at Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from the White House,
carrying signs with slogans such as “We Fight Back" and "Keep
America Healthy.”
Robinette Barmer, 61, a former seamstress and caterer from
Baltimore now on a disability pension, said that without
Obamacare she could not afford the various medications she takes
for ailments such as asthma and high blood pressure.
“It’s co-pay this, co-pay that. I can’t pay that. I’m
struggling as it is right now,” she said.
After the rally, protesters marched a block to the Trump
International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, where several dozen
sprawled on the sidewalk in a "die-in" symbolizing the effect of
rolling back Obamacare.
Protest organizers said smaller gatherings were held outside
the congressional district offices of various Republican
lawmakers around the country.
