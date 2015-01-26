By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Jan 26 The Obama administration on
Monday unveiled an ambitious plan to control health costs by
moving the $2.9 trillion U.S. health systems away from costly
fee-for-service medicine, beginning with the Medicare program
for the elderly and disabled.
By the end of 2018, Health and Human Services Secretary
Sylvia Burwell told reporters that 50 percent of traditional
Medicare's $362 billion in annual payments would go to doctors,
hospitals and other providers that participate in alternative
payment models which emphasize cost containment and quality of
care.
Officials, who hope to see the initiative matched by private
insurers, employers and state Medicaid programs for the poor,
said the move was intended to head off a resurgence in
healthcare cost growth from historically low rates seen since
the recession.
About 20 percent of traditional Medicare payments currently
go to providers with cost-saving business models. The remainder
are based on fee-for-service payments that reward providers for
the volume of care they provide. Fee-for-service has been blamed
by policymakers for promoting higher costs, mediocre care and
unnecessary procedures.
The administration's aim is to move healthcare toward
payment models that link provider payments to effective and
responsible management of cases.
Within four years, the administration expects all but 10
percent of traditional Medicare to be linked to new quality and
efficiency standards, including most of the remaining fee-for-
service providers.
Burwell also announced the creation of a Health Care Payment
Learning and Action Network to work toward expanding the effort
in the private sector and among states.
Payment reform has already taken hold in some segments of
the private healthcare sector. Under the Affordable Care Act,
the government has also been experimenting with payment models
that officials say have generated $417 million in savings to
Medicare.
But the effort could face long odds in containing annual
healthcare spending growth, which is expected to accelerate from
3.6 percent in 2013 to 4.9 percent this year and 6.6 percent in
2020.
New care models have shown limited progress in controlling
costs and little evidence of being able to sustain cost savings
over time.
