(adds quotes, Democratic caucus meeting Thursday, details)
WASHINGTON Nov 13 Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid said on Wednesday he feels "very comfortable" that
HealthCare.gov, the troubled Obamacare website, will be fixed
after he had a long telephone conversation with President Barack
Obama.
The website was created to enable uninsured Americans to
sign up for health insurance, but has been plagued by technical
problems since its Oct. 1 launch.
"I had quite a long conversation" with Obama on Tuesday
night, Reid, the senior Democrat in Congress, told reporters.
"It was kind of late, I was surprised to be called. ... But
yes, I feel very comfortable" that the website will be repaired
as a result of that conversation, Reid added.
Reid also said that he was planning a caucus meeting with
fellow Democrats on healthcare for Thursday, and that some White
House officials would attend. After that session, he said he
would have more information about the issue.
Obama is facing calls from his political allies to make the
balky website work by the end of this month, as well as to help
people whose existing insurance policies are being canceled due
to Obamacare, the president's signature healthcare law.
Democrats in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives met with administration officials earlier
Wednesday, expressing worry that the botched rollout could
become a political liability for the party during the 2014
mid-term elections.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Will Dunham)