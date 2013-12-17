NEW YORK Dec 17 A U.S. judge has ruled that
four organizations with ties to the Roman Catholic church are
exempt from a provision of the Affordable Care Act that requires
them to provide coverage for contraceptive services and
counseling to their employees.
Judge Brian Cogan in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn found
that the four New York-area Roman Catholic entities - two
schools and two healthcare organizations - faced "some present
detriment" by being forced to comply with the contraception
mandate or face financial penalties.
Under the Affordable Care Act, nonprofits, including those
linked to a religious entity, are required to provide
contraceptive care under their health-care plans to employees or
authorize a third party to voluntarily pay for and provide the
coverage. Fines for not complying with the provision can be up
to $100 a day.
Churches and houses of worship are exempt from the
requirement.
Arguing that the mandate violates their right to religious
liberty, the four New York-area organizations - Catholic Health
Care System, Catholic Health Services of Long Island, Cardinal
Spellman High School and Monsignor Farrell High School - along
with the Archdiocese of New York, had sued to seek a permanent
injunction. The four organizations insure some 30,000
individuals of all faiths.
Catholic doctrine holds that contraception and sterilization
are immoral and interfere with the creation of life.
Siding with the organizations, the judge on Monday ruled the
mandate "has caused and will continue to cause plaintiffs harm"
by forcing them to either violate the tenets of their religious
faith or be required to pay substantial penalties.
The Archdiocese of New York welcomed the decision.
"The court has correctly cut through the artificial
construct which essentially made faith-based organizations other
than churches and other houses of worship second-class citizens
with second-class First Amendment protections," spokesman Joseph
Zwilling said in a statement.
The federal government can appeal the ruling.
