By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, July 9
WASHINGTON, July 9 Congressional Republicans
pressed President Barack Obama on Tuesday to delay a requirement
under his healthcare law for Americans to obtain insurance next
year after the administration gave employers a one-year reprieve
from having to provide it to staff.
The U.S. Treasury and White House announced last week that
businesses would not be required to offer health coverage, or
pay a fine, in 2014 because the administration had not issued
final regulations in time for employers to comply.
The move sparked a new wave of Republican efforts to
discredit Obama's healthcare reform law and raised questions
over whether the effort will be launched as planned
.
In a letter to Obama signed by House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner and 10 other leading House Republicans,
they asked for a detailed explanation of the delay of the
"employer mandate," asking for a reply from the president by
Aug. 1.
"Please ... provide to Congress your justification for only
delaying the employer mandate at this time and not the new
mandate on individuals and families," they wrote. "We agree with
you that the burden was overwhelming for employers, but we also
believe American families need the same relief."
But White House spokesman Jay Carney said the individual
mandate would go forward because Obama's Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act provides financial assistance to help
lower-income people pay for insurance while exempting those who
cannot afford coverage.
"Next year, millions of Americans will get the help they
need to purchase quality health insurance they currently cannot
afford," he said.
Carney also criticized Republicans for failing to produce
their own alternative to "Obamacare", instead voting 37 times to
repeal or defund the president's law. Most of those measures
died in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Carney said the Republicans would have denied benefits to
the elderly, the sick and others.
The individual mandate is a lynchpin of Obamacare plan's to
extend healthcare coverage to millions of uninsured Americans by
offering subsidized insurance through new online marketplaces in
all 50 states. It represents the government's only lever for
compelling enrollment among younger adults whose participation
is needed to help curb insurance costs.
But Republicans could have a hard time portraying the
individual mandate as an onerous burden for voters in next
year's mid-term congressional election. The penalty for not
complying is only $95 or 1 percent of taxable household income
in 2014, and analysts say consumers who violate the mandate
would not have to pay until 2015.
(Additional reporting by Caren Bohan and Yasmeen Abutaleb;
Editing by Philip Barbara)