By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, June 17
WASHINGTON, June 17 U.S. congressional
Republicans on Wednesday discussed extending subsidies to
Americans who may otherwise be unable to afford their health
insurance if the Supreme Court rules soon against President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, Republican lawmakers and aides
said.
Republicans met behind closed doors in the House of
Representatives and separately in the Senate to talk about
their options after the court rules in the case, known as King
v. Burwell, the aides said. That ruling is expected by the end
of this month.
A ruling for the plaintiffs could mean 6.4 million low- and
middle-income Americans will lose the tax subsidies that now
help them afford insurance premiums when buying plans under the
2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
The case was brought by libertarian activists. A number of
Republicans, long opponents of Obamacare, fear they will take
the political blame if millions of Americans lose their
coverage.
House Republicans heard several committee chairmen,
including Ways and Means Chairman Paul Ryan, sketch out a
legislative option to continue the tax subsidies under Obamacare
for the rest of this year, Republican aides said.
In 2016, states could opt out of the Affordable Care Act
entirely, receiving a block grant from the federal government
that would let them "set up whatever kind of (insurance) system
is right for their state," one aide said.
If a state does not want to opt out of Obamacare, subsidies
would continue to its residents, but they could buy insurance
on the Obamacare federal exchange - Healthcare.gov - or
elsewhere, the aide said.
The arrangement would end in 2017, compelling a new
president and Congress to come up with an Obamacare replacement.
The Republican aides stressed that this was not a final plan but
a work in progress.
In the Senate, Republican committee chairmen discussed ways
to "transition away from Obamacare," Senator John Barrasso said.
"If the court rules that the president broke his own law,
we'll be ready to act quickly and protect the 6 million
Americans who were misled by him," Barrasso said. He did not
discuss details. One Republican plan already introduced in the
Senate would extend Obamacare subsidies through August 2017.
Republicans, who have the majority in Congress, have been
working on post-King v. Burwell plans for months, but have not
been able to decide what to do. Some House conservatives do not
favor extending the tax subsidies at the core of Obamacare.
Other Republicans were pleased with the draft outlined in
the House on Wednesday. "I've been saying for years that the
president's health-care bill is so deeply flawed it cannot be
fixed, but we aren't going to let people suffer or have their
coverage disrupted through no fault of their own," said
Representative Phil Roe of Tennessee, himself a doctor.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler)