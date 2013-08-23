* In call with Republicans, speaker recalls backlash from
1990s shutdown
* Republicans deeply divided on strategy to stop or weaken
health law
* House Republican aide emphasizes no final decision made on
strategy
By Caren Bohan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner warned rank-and-file Republicans in a
conference call on Thursday against using the threat of a
government shutdown to stop the implementation of Obamacare,
according to people on the call.
On the call, Boehner reminded Republicans of the political
backlash their party suffered when the government shut down in
1995-1996, according to one person on the call.
Another participant in the call, Oklahoma Representative Tom
Cole, said the speaker's main message was that he and other
leaders were still committed to killing President Barack Obama's
signature health care law but that they did not want a
government shutdown.
A House Republican aide, however, emphasized that no final
decision has been made on whether to pursue a strategy advocated
by some in the party of denying funds for Obamacare.
Republicans agree strongly on their opposition to Obamacare,
viewing the law as a burden to businesses that will cost jobs.
But the party has been roiled by heated debate over the
strategy for trying to stop the law.
Hours before Boehner's conference call, about a third of the
Republican caucus sent a letter to Boehner and Majority Leader
Eric Cantor urging them to oppose any annual spending bills that
include funding for Obamacare.
Without an agreement between Congress and Obama on fresh
legislation to fund federal agencies, the government could shut
down on Oct. 1. Even many Republicans believe Obama would never
agree to sign a spending bill that removed funding for his
signature domestic policy achievement.
Cole disagrees with the idea of using a government shutdown
threat to try to take aim at Obamacare but added, "the
frustration is how do you keep fighting it without taking an
action that is counterproductive."
On the call, Boehner sketched out a plan in which
Republicans would pass a short-term measure to fund the
government until around December while insisting on keeping in
place steep cuts in spending known as the "sequester."
When Congress reconvenes on Sept. 9 after its summer break,
Boehner said, "Our intent is to move quickly on a short-term
continuing resolution that keeps the government running and
maintains current sequester spending levels."
The letter was spearheaded by Representative Mark Meadows of
North Carolina and got the signatures of 80 House Republicans.
During the call, one member asked Boehner, "Can you at least
announce that you want to defund Obamacare?" Another asked
Boehner how he would get a short-term spending measure passed,
according to one person on the call.
Congressional Republicans have sought repeatedly to repeal
the law.
While Republicans say the law will hurt job creation,
supporters view it as a landmark initiative that will extend
health insurance coverage to millions of Americans.
In addition to the House lawmakers who signed the letter to
Republican leaders, there is support for denying funds to
Obamacare from prominent Republican senators including Ted Cruz
of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida.
During the five-week summer recess, Obamacare has been
riling up constituents at town hall-style meeting in lawmakers'
home districts, with both critics and supporters airing their
views.
Republican Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas told
Reuters there was a "large divide between Republican leaders in
(Washington) D.C. and Republicans in the rest of the country."
Huelskamp, who participated in the call and agrees with
using the government shutdown strategy on Obamacare, said
Republican leaders were ignoring that divide "at their own
peril."
Republican leaders have been working to find alternative
ways to weaken the health law.
One idea under consideration is tying approval of an
increase in the country's borrowing limit to agreement by the
Obama administration to delay implementation of the measure.
An aide to Cantor, the No. 2 House Republican, told Reuters
on Wednesday that the debt limit was a good "leverage point" to
try to force action on Obamacare.